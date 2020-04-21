Metroparks: Practice Social Distancing To Keep Parks Open

April 21, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Huron-Clinton Metroparks is strongly encouraging visitors to practice social distancing so that parks can remain open during the continuing public health crisis.



All 13 Metroparks will remain open to provide local opportunities to get outdoors, enjoy nature and exercise, per Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order extension. However, the parks are now implementing and enforcing additional social distancing measures as the weather warms up to help protect the health and welfare of park visitors. Metroparks Director Amy McMillan says the Metroparks are committed to being available for residents and communities - providing opportunities for respite from pandemic news, a change of scenery, fresh air, and healthy activities. McMillan says that’s why they’re taking even further comprehensive steps and precautions to ensure and enforce social distancing to protect the health and safety of all.



McMillan said the Metroparks team is actively monitoring attendance in the parks and understands that as outdoor temperatures increase, the possibility for overcrowding in the parks also increases. The Metroparks are now looking at a new strategy to monitor capacity thresholds within the parks and enforce intermittent closures to certain areas – or entire parks – when attendance is too high or visitors are not following critical social distancing guidelines. Metroparks Police and park staff will be performing parking lot counts three times a day to ensure that total parking spaces within each park do not exceed 60% of their full capacity. If that capacity is breached throughout the park, it will result in a temporary closure and entrance gates will be closed. Depending on the time of the day that capacity is reached, the park may reopen throughout the day as visitors leave. Those visitors that are already in the park when a closure starts are welcome to enjoy the rest of their visit. McMillan said their plan will almost certainly adjust with time and as concerns change.



The Metroparks will be performing a practice drill of the temporary park closure procedures in select locations in the coming days to make sure staff are familiar and prepared for what needs to be done when the procedures actually need to be enforced. Locally, practice drills are scheduled this Wednesday from 1 to 2pm at Kensington Metropark and on Thursday from 1 to 2pm at Hudson Mills. Complete details about the changes can be found in the attached press release.