Metroparks Program To Discount Daily Pass Cost Off Annual Pass

January 3, 2020

A new discount program will seek to convince occasional users of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks to become regular visitors.



The new Pass Trade Up Program began New Year’s Day allowing visitors to trade in their daily park passes for discounts off a 2020 Annual Pass. Now through July 31st those who purchase a $10 daily pass can keep it and trade it in for a full discount on an annual pass. Since an annual vehicle pass costs $40, four separate daily visit passes can be traded in for an annual pass to enter any of the parks in the system for free the remainder of the year.



Amy McMillan, Director at the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority, said the new Trade Up program gives anyone the opportunity to come out to a Metropark and enjoy a stroll on the trails, visit a Farm or Nature Center, sled down a hill, bike through some great scenery or - once it’s warm - hit the beach. McMillan says they’re confident that most people will opt for the annual pass once they’ve had a chance to try a Metropark.



The program can be used for either a vehicle annual pass, boat annual pass or a vehicle/boat combo pass. The program allows for no more than four daily passes from separate visits to be traded up, and you can find all the details through the link below. (JK)