Metroparks Launch First-Ever Online Pop-Up Shop

October 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced the launch of its first-ever Online Pop-Up Shop.



It’s open during the entire month of October.



Officials say visitors frequently ask for branded products to purchase, and now, for a limited time, park enthusiasts can purchase exclusive, limited-edition Metroparks merchandise - available online for the first time. Hoodies, tees, hats, and stickers are inspired by favorite trails and views.



A release states “This exciting launch is more than just an opportunity to shop for stylish gear and rep a brand you love. It’s a chance for visitors and supporters to give back in a meaningful way. All proceeds from sales directly support the Metroparks and help to continually enhance the visitor experience through improved facilities, dynamic programs, engaging events, and well-maintained trails”.



Metroparks CEO Amy McMillan said “Everything we do is focused on creating exceptional experiences and impacts for the community. This Pop-Up Shop is a new way for our visitors to show their love for the parks while supporting the behind-the-scenes work that makes those experiences possible – and it’s just in time to make great holiday gifts as well.”



Whether you're searching for the perfect holiday gift or looking to treat yourself, every item purchased helps Metroparks invest in the future - ensuring that parks remain vibrant, welcoming spaces for generations to come.



All items are available for pre-order only, and orders will begin shipping after the shop closes.



Visit the provided link to explore the new shop.





About the Huron-Clinton Metroparks:



“One of America’s premier metropolitan park systems, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks have served the people of Southeast Michigan since 1940. The Metroparks encompasses 13 unique properties in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties, offering a wide range of outdoor recreation opportunities, environmental education programs, and community events. The Metroparks are committed to fostering environmental stewardship, preserving natural resources, and creating a sustainable future for all as they bring the benefits of parks and recreation to the people of southeast Michigan. All the people. All their lives.”