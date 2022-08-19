Friday Night Movie At Kensington Metropark

August 19, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Although summer is winding down, there’s still time left to spend outside and catch a show under the stars tonight.



Huron-Clinton Metroparks has been hosting a series of movie nights to finish out the summer.



Those interested are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs and find a spot on the grass at Kensington Metropark to view the show. Parking opens at 6pm and tonight’s movie, Spiderman No Way Home, starts at dusk. People are reminded to pack snacks and drinks or a picnic dinner.



The cost to attend is free but a Metroparks daily or annual pass is required to enter the park. In the event of any inclement weather, the event will be canceled.



Notifications will be posted on the Metroparks website and social media pages.