Maple Sugaring Month Coming To A Close

March 30, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Maple Sugaring Month at Huron Clinton Metroparks is coming to close but there are still a couple opportunities left to savor its sweetness.



The parks have been celebrating by offering outdoor programs that take people into the sugar bush to learn the history of maple sugaring and how to turn sap into sweet maple syrup.



This Friday and Saturday from 10am to 2pm, pancake meals to-go are being offered at Kensington Metropark Farm Center. Those are available through pre-order only.



Also this Friday, a program is being offered for homeschool families that details how unique maple sugaring is to the region and why. That program includes tapping a maple tree, watching the process of turning sap into syrup, and a tour of the Native American sugaring camp. The outdoor tours begin every half hour and last approximately one hour. Pre-registration is required.



