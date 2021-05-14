Metroparks Appoints New Deputy Director

May 14, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A new Deputy Director for the Huron-Clinton Metroparks has been appointed.



Following a nationwide search that commenced in February, the Metroparks Board of Commissioners on Thursday supported Certified Park and Recreation Professional Mike Lyons for the job. Lyons came recommended by Metroparks Director Amy McMillan following the search that was done with help from an outside recruiter.



Lyons has 27 years of work experience with the Metroparks. He’s spent time as Golf Course Superintendent, Operations Supervisor, Park Manager, and District Park Superintendent. He moves into the Deputy Director role full time now, after working it in an interim capacity since last September. Lyons said, in a release, that he is delighted and honored to be stepping into the role and looks forward to using his experience in the field to help move the Metroparks forward. He pledged that the Metroparks team will continue serving the region with exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities.