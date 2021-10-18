Metroparks Announces Next Speakers In DEI Series

October 18, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Speakers for the next event in the Metroparks Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion series have been announced.



Founder and CEO of Greening Youth Foundation Angelou Ezeilo and Kristine Stratton of the National Recreation and Park Association will be the special guests for the 3rd event in the Huron-Clinton Metroparks DEI Speaker Series.



Ezeilo is working to provide environmental and wellness education and career pathways to a new generation. The Greening Youth Foundation aims to cultivate a generation of youth of color to be stewards of natural resources.



Stratton is President and CEO of the NRPA and is responsible for the $20-million organization that works to ensure that all people have access to parks.



This 3rd Speaker Series event is special as it will be split into two sessions, this Wednesday. At 10am, join the Metroparks Board of Commissioners for a special virtual meeting where both Ezeilo and Stratton will both present on why diversity, equity and inclusion is important for parks and recreation organizations. Then at 6pm, Ezeilo will deliver her keynote address, sharing how to engage underrepresented communities and create pathways to careers in parks and natural resource management.



Pre-registration is not required, and a link to the meetings can be found below.