Author To Keynote Metroparks Virtual Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Event

March 19, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Last summer, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks’ Board of Commissioners took action to endorse an open letter statement addressing underlying racial injustice in society.



Their efforts are now coming to fruition as they are set to launch their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Speaker Series for 2021, with the theme “Unity of Purpose.” National, regional, and local speakers will present on a variety of topics throughout the year.



The goal, according to a release from the Metroparks, is to share in open conversation, expand learning, and advance the concepts and practice of diversity, equity, and inclusion between themselves and the communities in southeast Michigan and beyond.



New York Times Best Seller Heather McGhee is the first speaker and will give a virtual keynote address at 6pm, this Wednesday, March 24th. There will be time for Q&A following. An expert on the American economy, McGhee’s bestseller, “The Sum of Us,” explores the devastating true cost of racism- not just for people of color, but for everyone.



The program is free to view but does require pre-registration. A link to register can be found below.



For future dates, speakers and topics will be announced soon on their website and social media pages.



(Photo- heathermcghee.com)