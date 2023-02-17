"The Great Backyard Bird Count" This Weekend

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Every year for a weekend in mid-February, people from around the world take the time to observe birds in their favorite local parks or in their own backyards.



Local nature centers at some Huron-Clinton Metroparks are among those taking part in The Great Backyard Bird Count.



Officials say the number and kinds of birds that are seen help scientists better understand winter bird habits. At the Kensington Metropark Nature Center this Sunday, attendees will be watching to see what birds show up on feeders or in the nearby area. Any interested birders of all experience levels are invited to join in. Visitors can stop by the center throughout the day between 10am and 3pm to learn about the birds seen or contribute some of their own observations to add to the Metroparks’ bird list. The cost is free and no-pre-registration is required.



Separately on Saturday at Kensington Metropark, a Chickadee Chow Down is said to offer a one-of-a-kind experience around the Nature Center where a variety of winter songbirds will fly into the hands of visitors to feed on seeds. While feeding animals in the Metroparks is against park rules, officials say a special exception is made for the program since it’s unique to Kensington.



Photos: Huron Clinton Metroparks.