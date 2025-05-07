Metroparks Getting 'Everyone in the Pool' With Free Swim Lessons

May 7, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Huron-Clinton Metroparks is working to make sure everyone gets to enjoy the warm weather safely with free swim lessons.



Drowning is one of the top three causes of unintentional death for people 29-years-old and younger, and experts say teaching children how to be safe in bodies of water decreases the chances of them being injured or dying.



According to data collected by the Metroparks, “drowning is an epidemic that hits low-income families and children of color the hardest, with Black children aged 5-19 five and a half times as likely as white children in the same group to die from drowning. In Detroit, nearly 80% of children residing in households with incomes below $50,000 do not know how to swim and a substantial 70% of youth have little to no swim experience.”



“Everyone in the Pool” was started by the Metroparks four years ago with the goal of ensuring every child in southeast Michigan learns to swim and develops water safety.



A total of 1,697 slots will be open for this summer. Officials said the spots fill quickly, so early registration is important. Each class is taught by certified instructors who work with participants at their level.



Whitmore Lake Public Schools will have adult swim lessons. They are geared towards all skill levels, including those who are water shy. The lessons are held on Tuesdays from June 17 until July 29, and registration is now open.



Howell-Highlander Aquatic Center is hosting youth swim lessons, though the final dates are still being decided. Registration will open on May 22.



The Ann Arbor YMCA is hosting swim lessons for children from June 23-27 and July 14 until Aug. 15. Registration opens May 12.



YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit will also host a mix of youth and adult lessons, and the dates and locations will be posted on the YMCA website. Registration opens on June 1.



Officials said the 5-year plan will require $1.5 million to cover costs. The cost for each swim lesson is around $100 per student. Along with the swim lessons, the Metroparks plan to increase the number of certified swim instructors and lifeguards so the Metroparks facilities and partner swim lesson facilities are fully staffed all season long by 2028. They also plan to expand lifeguard training programs across all five counties and explore junior lifeguard program opportunities and ongoing career opportunities.



A full list of locations, along with the links to register, can be found at the link below.



(photo credit: Huron-Clinton Metroparks)