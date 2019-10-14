Former Metroparks Director Accused Of Sexual Harassment

October 14, 2019

A former Metroparks employee has filed a federal lawsuit alleging she had to endure sexual harassment from the Authority’s former director and a hostile work environment.



The complaint was filed October 9th in U.S. District Court in Detroit by Carla McAfee of Farmington Hills against former Director George Phifer and the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority. McAfee was hired in February 2016 as a multimedia graphic design specialist in the administrative office, with Phifer as her immediate supervisor. She was promoted two months later. The complaint alleges McAfee was soon subjected to unwelcome sexual contact and communication from Phifer, including physical touching, inappropriate comments, phone calls and requests for private lunches. The complaint states that once McAfee reported the situation to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, her work environment became immediately hostile and the terms and conditions of her employment changed as a result. McAfee was initially placed on administrative leave but later told she was terminated. To date, McAfee maintains she never received a termination of employment letter.



The complaint states McAfee incurred economic and non-economic damages due to lost wages, medical insurance and other benefits as well as panic attacks and severe anxiety as a result of Phifer’s sexual harassment and the hostile work environment created by the HCMA. It further alleges emotional distress, humiliation, pain and suffering, and psychological and psychiatric bills. Although Phifer and HCMA are listed, the complaint alleges retaliatory discharge against HCMA only, alleging McAfee was terminated in retaliation for filing a claim with the EEOC and attempting to assert her right under the Elliot Larsen Civic Rights Act. The complaint further states McAfee reported suspicions of financial wrongdoing to the Wayne County Prosecutor, and thinks that may have played a role in the plaintiff’s adverse employment action. McAfee is seeking a judgement in excess of $75,000, plus costs and attorney fees. Current Metroparks Director Amy McMillan told WHMI they are unable to comment on any pending litigation.



Meanwhile, Phifer was placed on administrative leave back in June 2017 amid an internal investigation. He submitted his resignation two months later and the nature of the probe has never been disclosed. Phifer was responsible for day-to-day operations of the Authority in his role as director. He was promoted from deputy director in 2015 and was responsible for the overall administration and operation of all 13 Metroparks, including Kensington. Phifer’s leadership had been previously questioned by the Macomb Audubon Society, which was unhappy with what it referred to as aggressive management and over-mowing that damaged nesting sites and bird habitats. A fawn was also accidentally run over by a tractor mower at Stoney Creek Metropark. Officials said they were working with staff to help them identify areas of wildlife before mowing. Overall, Phifer has a law enforcement background and retired as captain from the Pontiac Police Department. He became the Metroparks police chief in 2008 and reorganized the department to maximize efficiencies, which led to disgruntled employees and prompted lawsuits. The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a sex discrimination lawsuit against Phifer and the authority in March of 2017. A judge said “being a colossal jerk is not actually unlawful per se, and being arguably unfit for a particular supervisory job does not necessarily constitute an actionable offense.” (JM)