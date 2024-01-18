Full Moon Hike & Winter Tracking Workshop At Local Metroparks

January 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hiking adventures await community members at Huron-Clinton Metroparks this month.



A winter tracking workshop is set for this Saturday at Kensington Metropark. The program begins with the who, what, when, where, and why of animal tracking through an extensive, interactive indoor setup. Tracks and signs in the snow and dirt are said to reveal the mysterious lives of fox, coyote, mink, and many other animals that aren’t often spotted in the woods, even though they live there. Attendees will be able to put their newfound detective skills to the test and head outside to find out what the animals at Kensington have been up to. Registration closes Friday, January 19th at 4pm and no experience is necessary.



Full Moon Hikes centered on the Wolf Moon are also set this month to learn about the moon and all of its phases and faces - including one at Hudson Mills Metropark on Friday, January 26th. Registration closes one day before the program.



Participants will use the light of the full moon to brighten their path on a leisurely walk that explores part of the Acorn Nature Trail where they’ll learn about the Full Wolf Moon, talk about full moon lore, and look for signs of animals that are active during the winter months.



