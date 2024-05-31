Free Fishing Weekend & Family Campout At Local Metroparks

May 31, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Free Fishing weekend and a family campout are among upcoming events at local Huron-Clinton Metroparks.



Events are planned at Kensington and Hudson Mills Metroparks on Saturday, June 8th as part of the Michigan DNR’s Free Fishing Weekend – meaning a fishing license is not required. The programs teach participants how to properly bait a hook, cast a line, and reel in that big catch – with photo opportunities included. All equipment and bait is provided.



Also on June 8th at Hudson Mills Metropark, a Family Campout event is planned. It features a night of rustic family camping, with tents only and memories to be made. The activity center area will have a limited number of reservable sites with communal firepits. Activities will include interpretive-led programs, bird house making, yard games, an evening movie, and more.



Pre-registration is required for the programs. More information is available in the provided link.