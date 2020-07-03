Metroparks Ready For Busy 4th Of July Holiday Weekend

July 3, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





Despite some operational changes due to COVID-19, officials say there are still plenty of ways to explore area Metroparks this Independence Day weekend, create memories and start new traditions.



All 13 Huron-Clinton Metroparks are open. Officials say they’re ready to welcome people back this summer, although there will be some changes. The night sky won’t lite up with color this year as the annual fireworks displays have been canceled out of an abundance of caution against large groups gathering in the parks. Boat rental locations, marinas, liveries, campgrounds, some pools and playgrounds have re-opened, which were closed under previous executive orders. For those seeking water and sunshine, the Maple and Martindale beaches on Kent Lake in Kensington Metropark are open, along with the popular Splash n’ Blast. For animal lovers, the farm centers at Kensington and Wolcott Mill Metroparks are now open, although visitors will notice one-way traffic in certain areas and reduced capacities allowed inside barns.



Metroparks Spokeswoman Danielle Mauter tells WHMI most facilities in all 13 Metroparks are open but they have instituted some reduced capacities and extra safety protocols to keep visitors safe and healthy. Mauter says the Fourth of July weekend is always an exciting time in the parks but stressed it’s also important that visitors continue practicing social distancing. She says capacity in the parks and the individual facilities within parks will be actively monitored. When overcrowding occurs, there could be temporary closures to certain areas within the parks or entire parks. Depending on the time of day that capacity is reached, the park may re-open as visitors leave.

Due to the reduced capacities and additional precautions, anyone planning a trip is encouraged to visit the Metroparks website prior to heading out. Mauter says any closures due to capacity on the website, which has a section for park closures and information about safety protocols. A link is provided.