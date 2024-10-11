Fall Fun & Halloween Events At Local Metroparks

October 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some fall and Halloween fun is planned at local Huron-Clinton Metroparks.



From pumpkins and hayrides to birding and Halloween activities to guided hikes, area visitors can experience all of the color and spooktacular fun the season has to offer.



Locally, a fall festival is this weekend at Kensington Metropark featuring harvest-themed activities for families. There’s also “Trick-or-Treat Along the Trail” with various time slots featuring a path of pumpkins along a festive trail to fall-themed photo opportunities.



Later this month at Hudson Mills Metroparks is “Thrills at the Mills” on Saturday, October 26th. That features an annual Trunk-or-Treat, the Metroparks Outreach van with activities for kids, and a big screen dance party. The park encourages businesses and community members to sign-up to host a family-friendly trunk and pass out candy to participants.



Details about the various events and programs are available in the provided link.