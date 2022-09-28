New Fall Programs & Events At Local Metroparks

September 28, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The season of color, pumpkins, hayrides and Halloween has arrived and with it, Huron-Clinton Metroparks have a full season of fall fun lined up.



Officials say the fall calendar includes some brand-new events alongside long-standing visitor favorites. In addition to the neew events, visitors can enjoy the season paddling scenic river views and walking, biking or running through tunnels of colorful trees on Metropark trails.



WHMI’s Ken Rogulski was recently out at Kensington Metropark to learn about the new events, including one in the local area.



“Thrills at the Mills” will be held at Hudson Mills Metropark on October 29th from 3:30 to 8:30pm. The afternoon will kick-off with activities for a “tail-waggin’ good time”. Guests can register to bring their dog for a tug-o-war, leaf pile fun, agility course and more. Pets should also be dressed up in their Halloween best to compete in a costume contest.



For the human kids, a Trunk-or-Treat is planned. Vehicles used in the park, like a dump truck, police car, and tractor will also be onsite to hand out candy. The Metroparks Outreach van will be there with activities for the kids, along with food trucks. Businesses and community members are invited to sign up for the festivities and decorate a family-friendly trunk. The evening will end with a drive-in style movie showing of Monster House on a big screen.



In addition to the new event, the Metroparks have a full calendar of programs to choose from that include pick-a-pumpkin hayrides, trick-or-treat along the trail, owl prowls and guided hikes. Officials advise that many of the programs require pre-registration, including the upcoming Fab Fall Color Walk at Kensington Metropark Nature Center on Friday.



More information on fall programs and events is available through the provided link.