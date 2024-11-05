Voters Get In Free To 13 Metroparks Wednesday, November 6th

November 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





"Hit the Polls, Then Hit the Parks".



Huron-Clinton Metroparks is encouraging everyone to get out and vote this Election Day. After voters cast their ballot, they can enjoy free entry to all 13 Metroparks tomorrow, November 6th.



People just need to show their “I voted” sticker at the toll booth, or let them know you voted.



A release says “The Metroparks want to remind us all how important our votes are, whether it’s for the national presidential election or local issues that matter in our communities. They’re hoping that this free daily entry will motivate more people to head to the polls”.



Metroparks Director Amy McMillan said, “We’ve made Election Day a holiday for our staff, and we hope this little extra incentive encourages more folks to vote. After you’ve done your civic duty, the parks are a perfect spot to unwind—go for a walk, bike ride, or maybe even paddle the river for a fall color tour.”