MetroBarks: Paws, Pose & Play Days

April 5, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Huron-Clinton Metroparks will soon be celebrating our furry, four legged friends with a “doggone awesome event.”



MetroBarks: Paws, Pose & Play Day is coming up from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday April 27th at Huron Meadows Metropark, and from 11am to 4pm Sunday April 28th at Stoney Creek Metropark.



You’ll be able to get your dog’s portrait taken, play in the off-leash and agility areas, and browse a selection of vendors. They will also have adoptable dogs from the Livingston County Animal Shelter.



It is recommended that your dogs are up to date on vaccinations. Dogs are required to remain on a 6-foot leash except when in designated off-leash dog areas. Be prepared to clean up your pet’s waste.



For complete details, visit the links.