Metroparks Awarded Grant For Huron River Project

April 27, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Newly awarded grant funds will help the local Metroparks restore the forested wetland and floodplain habitats that make up the headwater area of the Huron River.



The Consumers Energy Foundation celebrated Earth Month by providing $500,000 for three projects that will make a significant impact on Michigan’s environment – preserving freshwater resources, planting 1,000 trees and protecting habitat for Michigan’s wildlife.



Locally, the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority was among the recipients and was awarded $100,000 for its “Healing the Huron River Headwaters” project. The two-year project will include planting native replacement trees in areas where ash and oak trees were killed by pests and disease. It will also include restoration and enhancement of native pollinator habitat in nearby prairies and meadows.



The Macomb County Department of Planning & Economic Development and Oshtemo Charter Township were the other recipients of the Foundation’s third Planet Awards.



The grants aim to preserve, restore and protect Michigan’s natural resources.



Consumers Energy Foundation President Brandon Hofmeister said they’re excited to support the projects and are confident they’ll significantly help preserve Michigan’s natural beauty.



Photo: Facebook.