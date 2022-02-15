Metroparks Receiving Coastal Management Grant

February 15, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A local park authority is getting a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, or EGLE.



The Huron Clinton Metropolitan Authority, whose administrative office is in Brighton, is being awarded a Coastal Management Grant from EGLE. The Metropark will receive $194,863 to be used for the installation of a barrier-free kayak launch, to install site amenities for an outdoor recreation space, and for the planting of trees at its Lake St. Clair park in Harrison Township. This is one 17 Coastal Management Grants announced by EGLE, on Friday.



The Michigan Coastal Management Program, or MCMP, was established in 1978 as a commitment to help provide protection and preservation of the state’s freshwater coastline.



According to EGLE’s website, the MCMP provides technical assistance and strategic grant funding to assist in coastal communities’ ability to understand risks and options to mitigate coastal hazards, and create healthy habitats that provide for human use and enjoyment. It also works to support eco-tourism opportunities while ensuring for safe public access, such as are some of the benefits of a barrier-free kayak launch and the other improvements at the Metropark that the grant will help fund.