2024 Metroparks Annual Passes Now on Sale

November 6, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Park enthusiasts can now acquire their 2024 Metroparks pass.



Annual passes provide access to all 13 Huron-Clinton Metroparks locations. And, if a pass is purchased prior to January 1st, it can be used for the rest of 2023.



Residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties who purchase their annual vehicle pass after December 31, 2023 will pay $40. If purchased this year, the cost is $35.



Non-resident pricing applies to anyone living outside of those five counties.



For “seniors” over the age of 62, annual vehicle passes cost $29 for residents in 2024. If purchased before the end of 2023, the cost is $24.



Annual vehicle passes for non-residents are $45 each and for non-resident seniors, the cost is $34 each.



Admission to Delhi, Dexter-Huron, Hudson Mills, Huron Meadows, Indian Springs, Kensington, Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair, Lower Huron, Oakwoods, Stony Creek, Willow and Wolcott Mill Metroparks are all included in the 2024 Metroparks annual pass.



Passes can be purchased online or at any of the Metroparks toll booths or park offices.



A link to the Metroparks website is provided.