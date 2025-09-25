Metro Detroit Women's Expo in Novi This Weekend

September 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com





UPDATE: A water main break in the Novi area will not impact the event. Organizers stress that it will be taking place on time, with everything as scheduled.







More than 14,000 people are expected to attend this weekend's Metro Detroit Women's Expo down at Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace.



"This year, we are offering free parking. We bought out the whole parking lot, so there is not parking charge," CEO Carmen Flores told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



If that's not enough to pique your interest, Flores says there are more than 200 exhibitors, along with stage presentations, interactive zones and free shopping bags for the first several hundred women each day.



"We've got all sorts of things here for you, not just information, but to do your early holiday shopping," she said. "You can even get your gift wrapped. Angels of Grace, which is a local motorcycle riding group of women, they are going to be here wrapping gifts for donations, and giving those donations to local charities."



Flores says this year's partner charity is Turning Point, Inc. of Macomb County, which works with survivors of domestic abuse, and is not affiliated with Turning Point USA.



"You can purchase a tote bag that will benefit Turning Point."



The Metro Detroit Women's Expo runs Friday through Sunday. Details are linked below.