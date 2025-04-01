Metro Detroit National College Fair Giving Students Chance to Explore Different Options

April 1, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



More than 100 colleges and universities will be in Novi on Thursday for the Metro Detroit National College Fair.



The event, co-hosted by the National Association for College Admission Counseling and the Michigan College Fair Committee, will give students and families a chance to explore different options in higher education, meet with admissions representatives and plan their path after high school.



The United Kingdom’s Falmouth University, The University of Alabama and Oakland University are among the schools attending.



Students must register in advance for the free event. The link to register is below.



The fair is being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace, located at 46100 Grand River Ave. The daytime fair is set for 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Apr. 3. The evening fair will be 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.



Anyone with questions should check the link below or email micollegefairs@gmail.com.



(photo credit: NACAC)