Metro Airport Bus Service From Brighton Set To Start Tuesday

September 30, 2019

Bus service to and from the Detroit Metro Airport will start making stops in Brighton this week.



Michigan Flyer, a division of Indian Trails, Inc., is partnering with Livingston County for plans to extend its deluxe airport shuttle service to Brighton beginning on Tuesday, October 1st. The adult fare will be $22 one way or $40 roundtrip, with discounts for couples or family members traveling together.



The local Michigan Flyer stop will be at the Meijer store on West Grand River Avenue in Brighton, with pick up and drop off on the south side of the Meijer parking lot near Cross St. The fee for parking is $2.50 a day and must be prepaid online before departure from Brighton. When its motor coaches arrive at DTW, passengers will be picked up and dropped off at the doors of both the McNamara and North Terminals. A complete schedule is available below.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved the award of a three-year airport service contract to Indian Trails and Michigan Flyer last month, along with an option to renew for two more years.



Plans remain in the works for the bus company to establish a small ticket office and passenger waiting area in a temporary building at the Meijer site. That’s expected to be ready in the next two to three weeks.(JK)