Two Arrested, Methamphetamine Seized During Traffic Stop

January 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A pound of suspected methamphetamine was seized during a weekend traffic stop in Ingham County.



At around 1am Saturday, an Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on Okemos Road near I-96.



Two occupants in the vehicle had warrants and a sheriff’s canine alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies located a one-pound package of suspected methamphetamine in the car.



Both occupants were arrested and lodged in the Ingham County Jail.



43-year-old Adrian Person and 37-year-old Melissa Schaub, both of Lansing, were arraigned in 55th District Court on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.