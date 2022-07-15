Merrill Road Project Starts Monday In Hamburg Township

July 15, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another road project is starting up soon that will bring delays for motorists in Hamburg Township.



Work is scheduled to begin Monday on Merrill Road from Strawberry Lake Road to M-36. The project involves pavement rehabilitation and shoulder gravel work.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact associated with the project and motorists should expect major delays.



Two-way traffic will be maintained through flag control.



The estimated completion date is next Friday.