Mentor Livingston To Host Raffle Fundraiser

March 13, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming virtual fundraiser will benefit a local non-profit that mentors kids throughout Livingston County.



Mentor Livingston, formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of Livingston County, provides children with volunteer mentors who serve as friends and role models. Children are primarily from single-parent homes and the relationships help them gain greater self-confidence. Like the rest of the non-profit world, Executive Director Shari Davis-Schoech says Mentor Livingston has been hard hit but connections continue virtually and mentors and kids continue to “see” each other through phone calls, Facetime, and virtual meetings. Davis-Schoech tells WHMI the support mentoring offers children in the county is critical; maybe now more than ever.



An annual bowling event has served as the non-profit’s largest fundraiser for over 30 years in Livingston County. Since they can’t provide the bowling party of the past, they opted to hold a “Not Bowling Raffle”. Fundraising accounts for over 65% of the non-profit’s budget and for years, Davis-Schoech says bowling helped them get there.



Only 1,000 tickets were printed, which are being sold in various ways through the end of March. Winners will be chosen every day for the month of April. Winners will be based on the Michigan Daily 3 midday drawing held 1 to 1:30pm and numbers will be posted on the Mentor Livingston Facebook page. Each winner will receive a prize valued, at minimum, $200. Some of the prizes include a hot air balloon ride for two, gift cards to local businesses, a 65-inch 4K Smart TV, and a landscaping package.



A flyer with more information and the list of prizes are attached.



Davis-Schoech will also be a guest this Sunday at 8:30am on WHMI's Viewpoint.