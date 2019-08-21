Men Charged In Sexual Assault Of 15-Year-Old Girl

August 21, 2019

Two men charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Livingston County girl are due back in court later this week.



18-year-old Charles Seymour of Milford, and 19-year-old Quinton Peters of Highland Township, are charged with two counts each of first, second, third and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. They are also each charged with one count of intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Authorities say the charges were filed following an investigation of an incident in Livingston County earlier this month.



Both men remain lodged at the Livingston County Jail on a $750,000 cash/surety bond pending a hearing on Friday in 53rd District Court. In convicted, they could face up to life in prison. (JK)