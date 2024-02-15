Men Charged Following Vehicle Break-ins at Wixom Apartment Complex

February 15, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Three men were charged after breaking into and taking items from parked cars at a Wixom Apartment Complex.



According to the Wixom Police Department, a witness contacted police on Saturday, Feb. 11 at around 3:45 a.m. after watching three men going through cars in the parking lot of Bristol Square Apartments. The complex is located near Beck Road and Pontiac Trail, about one mile east of downtown Wixom.



The suspects were dressed in black clothing and were seen leaving the area in a Chevy sedan.



Shortly following the witness report, the suspects were followed by Wixom Officers and Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies into Commerce Township, where they were pulled over and taken into custody.



Inside the vehicle, about $1,900 worth of stolen items were recovered and said to have been taken from a total of four vehicles in the parking lot.



Further investigation revealed the same three suspects attempted to steal a vehicle earlier in the night at another nearby apartment complex.



The men were taken to the Oakland County Jail and received felony charges, including Breaking & Entering a Vehicle with Intent to Steal Property and Unlawful Driving Away.



A link to the original press release from the Wixom Police Department is attached.