Men Arraigned Following Pinckney Dealership Thefts

March 13, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Two men have been arraigned for their involvement in stealing at least two vehicles from a Pinckney car dealership during the early morning hours of Sunday, March 10.



Around 5:30 a.m., Pinckney Police were dispatched to the Pinckney-Chrysler dealership, located off E M-36, on reports of a suspicious situation.



Before arriving at the scene, an officer proceeded to stop a Chevrolet on nearby Kirkland Court- a dead end roadway with an exit point from the dealership’s large parking lot.



When the patrol vehicle's lights were activated, the Chevrolet and two other vehicles, both Dodge Chargers, sped away at a high rate of speed.



Other Livingston County law enforcement agencies were called to assist.



A Brighton Police officer caught up with one of the Dodge Chargers and it was confirmed the vehicle was indeed stolen from the dealership. Another vehicle was stopped by Michigan State Police, but the driver’s involvement in the incident is still being investigated.



Upon further review, it was determined the dealership had been broken into and numerous sets of keys were taken. One of the stolen vehicles was also used to break open a gate out of the dealership’s parking lot.



On Tuesday, March 12, two suspects were arraigned in Livingston County 53rd District Court before Magistrate Sherwood for their involvement in the case.



18-year-old Desean Stanley and 21-year-old Armarian Gaskin, both from Detroit, will be given a future court date for their preliminary exam.



Stanley was charged with 12 felony counts with a cash/surety bond set at $500,000.



Gaskin was charged with 1 felony count and his bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety.



A 17-year-old male from Warren was also involved, with charges being sought through the Juvenile Court system.



Mug shots and the updated press release from the Village of Pinckney Police Department is attached.