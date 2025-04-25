Memory of Late Cleary University Wrestler Honored During Awards Ceremony

April 25, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University held its first Catamounts award ceremony at the Howell Campus, honoring a student who died last year during the ceremony.



The awards recognized faculty, students, coaches and staff for their outstanding achievements. The Student Athlete Leadership Team hosted the event.



The list of recipients are:



Professor of the Year: Andrew Chamberlin was recognized as an exceptional educator who demonstrates outstanding teaching, inspires students and makes a lasting impact through his dedication,creativity and support for student success.



Staff of the Year: Devin Bachman, hospitality specialist; and Kylie Walker, student life coordinator; were recognized for placing students first, exhibiting collaboration in their work, and always finding a way through adversity.



Coach of the Year: Kevin Mondro, women’s basketball head coach, was honored for demonstrating exceptional leadership, dedication and commitment to inspiring and guiding the women’s basketball team to success.



- Female Athlete of the Year: Samantha Hoelscher, women’s basketball and women’s outdoor track & field, earned this award for demonstrating exceptional skill, dedication, sportsmanship and academic achievement in her sports.



- Male Athlete of the Year: Dylan Tammadge, ACHA hockey, was recognized as an outstanding athlete who demonstrates exceptional skill, dedication, sportsmanship and achievement in his sport.



- Female Champion of Character: Mileisha Rodriguez, women’s basketball, received this award for elevating the community, inspiring others, fostering a positive environment on the court.



- Male Champion of Character: Peter Houston, baseball, was honored for elevating the community, inspiring others, fostering a positive environment and serving as a strong role model in the classroom and on the ballfield.



- Female Academic Excellence Sports Team: Women’s Basketball (GPA 3.95).



- Male Academic Excellence Sports Team: Men’s Baseball (GPA 3.5).



- Cleary Spirit Award: Tim Kewley, men’s basketball, received this award for embodying school pride, enthusiasm and dedication; and inspiring others through his unwavering Cleary spirit.



- Student Leader Award: Spencer Jamieson, graduate assistant, Athletic department, received this award for demonstrating exceptional leadership and initiative, and for having a positive impact on his peers and community.



- Female Brighten Your Day Award: Ameila Storm, women’s basketball, was recognized for her positivity, kindness and uplifting spirit that consistently brings joy to those around her. She makes campus life brighter with her smile, encouragement and genuine care for others.



- Male Brighton Your Day Award: Benji Sulcas, men’s soccer, received this award for his positivity, kindness and uplifting spirit that consistently brings joy to those around him. He makes campus life brighter with his smile, encouragement and genuine care for others.



- Ripple Effect Award: Juan Silva, assistant facilities manager, was recognized for his contagious enthusiasm, hard work, diligence and genuine concern for the campus community, which he exhibits every day on the job.



- Best Team Moment Award: this recognition honors teams and individual athletes and coaches who came together to overcome a challenge, achieve a major goal or demonstrate outstanding synergy. Four Cougar teams received this award. They are:

o Women’s basketball’s WHAC tournament win over Rochester Christian

o The men’s soccer team clinching a berth in the WHAC tournament with the most conference wins in school history

o Women’s bowling winning the AHBA conference championship

o The hockey team’s strong comeback from 3 – 0 in the third period to win in overtime



The family of Cleary wrestler Ryan Mosher, who passed away in late October, attended the ceremony to recognize the recipient of the 2025 Ryan Mosher Courage Award. “This award honors a student athlete who embodies the same strength, compassion and resilience that Ryan showed us every day,” Lonnie Pries, Vice President of Athletics and Student Affairs, said.



“Tonight, we take a moment to honor the legacy of an extraordinary individual – Ryan Mosher. He was a person whose strength, heart and quiet determination left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” Pries said. “Ryan always was willing to lend a helping hand, be the big brother his teammates needed and a mentor to anyone who needed help – whether it was in life, school, or on the mats. He was an inspiration to others not just with his words, but with the way he lived. Ryan was a person with great hopes and dreams whose life was cut short much too soon.”



Sophomore baseball catcher Chris Hawkins, of Wixom, was given the award.



“Chris is a student who has shown remarkable resilience in the face of a lifelong health challenge,” Pries said. “After high school, he initially attended a university to focus solely on academics. However, midway through the year, he realized how much he missed the game and made the decision to return to baseball. Over the past three years at Cleary, he has grown into a key player and leader on the field and within the baseball program and became a mentor and role model for many of the younger players. This past season, due to a kidney disease that he was born with, he transitioned from player to student assistant. His passion for the game has evolved into a deep interest in the analytics side of baseball, demonstrating the same dedication and drive in a new role. Congratulations, Chris!”



SALT, the organization sponsoring the Catamounts, connects student athletes of Cleary through different on-campus experiences. The group promotes the five core values of the NAIA: Integrity, Respect, Responsibility, Sportsmanship, and Servant Leadership. SALT also focuses on promoting community service, academic success, and the University’s mission.