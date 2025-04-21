Memory Lane Drive-In Theater Permanently Closes

April 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan has lost another drive-in.



Memory Lane Drive-In Theater in Monroe announced Friday that it is permanently closed, saying “thanks for the memories”.



The following was posted on social media:



“We sincerely regret to inform everyone that the decision has been made to permanently close Memory Lane Drive-In. In the last 4 years 35% of the remaining drive-ins in the United States have closed their doors forever citing a combination of multiple reasons including but not limited to poor attendance, streaming, and lack of concessions support. The last one is key especially for drive-ins. Memory Lane has suffered the same fate for the same reasons. We will continue to operate the Sundance Drive-In located in Oregon, Ohio with hopes that it can survive given its 76 year history and proximity to a larger population. Renovations to the drive-in have already been started with a newly remodeled concessions stand and many more updates are planned for the future. If you love going to a drive-in please visit us and help keep this part of American history alive. Thank you to EVERYONE that has visited us at Memory Lane Drive-In. We greatly appreciate you supporting what we fought so hard to bring to the area”.





There are now eight remaining drive-ins throughout Michigan.



The closest around the WHMI listening area include Summer Drive-In at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Ford Wyoming Drive-In in Dearborn, and US-23 Drive-In Theater in Flint.



