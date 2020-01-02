Memory-Related Disease Caregivers Offered Free Respite

January 2, 2020

Livingston County Catholic Charities is offering 3 free events to help bring some relief to those caring for loved ones who are suffering from memory related diseases.



To start the new year, Livingston County Catholic Charities has free activities planned for three dates in January, to help bring some respite to those caregiving for family members and friends with dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Lewy Bodies, and other memory diseases.



On January 9th, bring a mat if you have one for Relaxation Techniques and Gentle Fitness with Laura. On January 14th, Chair Massages offers a half-hour, fully clothed relaxation and massage experience. Catholic Charities recognizes that caregiving can be stressful and that the benefits of a massage can both help reduce stress and promote wellness. An educational class, entitled Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior will take place on Sunday, January 29th. This class is provided by the Alzheimer’s Association, and by the end of the session, attendees will be able to identify common triggers for behaviors associated with dementia, explain the process for assessing and identifying challenging behaviors, and list strategies for addressing common dementia-related behaviors.



Additionally, Catholic Charities offers a caregiver support group that meets on the 1st Tuesday and 3rd Wednesday of each month. These events all take place at their Be Our Guest Adult Day location, at 2020 Grand River Avenue, in Howell. While free, space for these activities is limited and registration is requested. To reserve your spot, call Catholic Charities at 517-546-9910. (MK)