New Memory Care Kits At Brighton District Library

July 8, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New, specially-designed memory care kits are available at a local library for those suffering from dementia and other memory-related issues.



Officials say the old adage “Why Buy When You Can Borrow” rings true at the Brighton District Library, thanks to its “Library of Things” collection. New to the collection are seven self-contained Memory Care Kits, designed for people with dementia, memory loss, or cognitive impairment.



Officials say memory care is an important issue across the country. A press release states libraries are uniquely positioned to create memory kits because of their access to historical knowledge, memorabilia, and media from the past.



The new kits are designed to trigger special memories of life experiences and encourage interactions between individuals with memory-related issues and their caregivers.



The Memory Care Kits can be checked out for one week, with an option to renew for an additional week, if the item is not on hold for someone else.



The collection includes activities centered around games, music, pictures, sensory items, reminiscence cards, natural wonders, animals, gardens, and more.



The Library of Things collection aims to encourage lifelong learning and imagination. Those interested can stop by the library to browse the collection or get more information via the provided link.