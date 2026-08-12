Memories Classic Car Cruise-In to Benefit Blue Star Service Dogs

August 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



"Rescuing One to Heal Another.” That’s the motto of Blue Star Service Dogs in Pinckney, which is the beneficiary of next Monday’s Memories Classic Car Cruise-In.



“We are losing 17 veterans a day to suicide. In addition to that, first responders, firefighters, we lose more of them to suicide than in-the-line-of-duty,” said John Yanok, member of Knights of Columbus Council 12295, which is hosting the fundraising event at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Old U.S. 23 in Brighton.



“So, we hooked up with Blue Star Service Dogs, probably about eight years ago, because they are saving veterans’ lives.”



Yanok and his wife, Ruth, were on WHMI’s Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison to drum up participants for the fundraiser. He says a trained service dog can sometimes cost tens of thousands of dollars, but Blue Star is able to provide them for free to those in need.



“They go to impounds, or animal shelters, and there are a lot of animals there that are basically orphaned. They have a veterinarian psychologist go around to these and screen them for temperament and intelligence. The ones that pass are taken to two different prisons, where the dogs assigned to two cell mates. They will work with this dog for about six months. And the dog is trained to focus just on the handler.”



The Memories Classic Car Cruise-In is August 17, from 4 pm until dark. Car registration is $20 from 4 pm to 6 pm, with proceeds benefitting Blue Star Service Dogs for veterans.



There will also be food, drinks, trophies, drawings, music and more.



The Yanoks’ interview with WHMI’s Morning Drive is linked below, along with more information about the event.