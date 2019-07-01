Memorials To Get Escort Through Brighton & Howell Next Week

A special escort will bring a series of war memorials to Livingston County next week.



The Connect Five Veterans Foundation, with support from the Disabled American Veteran Chapter 125 and Auxiliary Unit 125 are bringing the Freedom is Never Free Traveling Memorials to the Livingston County Airport, in Howell Township on Wednesday, July 10th. The memorials will roll in by escort from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office from Dundee, up to Kensington Road, and then down Grand River through Brighton and Howell to the airport. They are expected to pass through Bright at about 2:30, Howell at 2:45 and then arrive at the airport by 3pm. Officials are hoping the public will line Grand River to welcome the memorials to the county. Viewings will begin on Thursday, July 11th, and will be free and open to the public 24 hours a day through Sunday the 14th.



The memorials on display will be a 50% replica of the World War II Memorial from Washington D.C., the Korean War Memorial with 23 full size statues (pictured), the Michigan Vietnam Traveling Wall, and the Eyes of Freedom Traveling Memorial, which features life-size oil paintings honoring the 23 members of the Lima Company that were killed in two IED explosions in Iraq. This is the first time in Michigan that all 4 of the memorials will be presented together. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)