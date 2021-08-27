Memorial Service Set For Longtime Howell Fire Captain

August 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A memorial service has been finalized for a well-known captain who retired from the Howell Area Fire Department and recently passed away.



A post on the Howell Area Fire Department’s Facebook page says Captain Jay Hickman passed away Wednesday and lived a life dedicated to the service of his community, friends and family. He retired from the fire service in 2020 after more than 55 years on the job. Even in his recent retirement from Howell, Hickman was said to have been a known presence throughout the area departments and remained active by often stopping by and checking in on his fellow firefighters and their families.



A memorial procession was made Thursday, as a Howell fire truck followed the Hearse bearing his body, which was draped by a flag. It drove first past his home in Genoa Township and then the Oceola Township station where he was based.







Hickman was said to have always shared great stories with his fellow firefighters of his experiences during his time in the fire service.



Howell's Deputy Chief of Administration and Fire Marshal Jamil Czubenko tells WHMI Jay’s family definitely always came first to him. He said Hickman was always good for a fire story or a fun story and whether it was the 1st, 2nd or 20th time – it always resonated with everyone and he was well known for that.



Hickman was with Ypsilanti Township Fire Department for 30 years before coming to the Howell Area Fire Department in 1994. He served as a member of the Critical Incident Stress Management Team, helping others work through difficult calls and times in their lives. He was also said to have been a strong role model for many new recruits throughout the years.



A celebration of Hickman’s life is planned for family and friends on Saturday, September 4th from 10am to noon at First United Methodist Church on Bower Street in Howell.