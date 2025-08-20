Memorial Service for David Miechiels Being Held This Friday in Howell

August 20, 2025

Amanda Forrester



A long-time fixture of the Howell community passed away earlier this month.



82-year-old David Louis Miechiels, owner of Miechiels Auto Salvage, passed away on Aug. 8.



David was born on Sept. 9, 1942, to Cyril and Elizabeth in Ann Arbor. “David lived a full and hardworking life marked by dedication to his deep faith, family and friends,” his obituary from Borek Jennings Funeral Homes said.



He opened the auto salvage business in 1975. Customers of the business said he developed a positive reputation through his work ethic and integrity.



The Borek Jennings website said he enjoyed retirement by showing off his Mercury at car shows and wood working projects.



“Outside of work, David was a kid at heart and loved to play,” their website said. “He found joy in activities such as spending time up north at the cabin hunting, fishing, boating and riding ATVs around his property. He also enjoyed his motorcycle trips with his wife, seeing all the sites of the United States. He will be remembered always with love, respect and gratitude.”



He leaves behind his wife of 58 years Janet; his children Matthew (Laurie) Miechiels and Corey (Melissa) Miechiels; his sister Violet (Phil Dryer); grandchildren David Miechiels, Zachary (Alissa) Miechiels, Jordan Miechiels, Toni Miechiels, Ashley Wein and Jordan Crandall and great grandchildren Beau, Athena, Ellie and Lilah. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James Miechiels.



His family and friends will be at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Howell Memorial Chapel, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday. His Community Farewell is being held at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Howell. The Gathering of family and friends is at noon. There is a Zoom link for the service being held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Borek Jennings website, included below.



Memorial contributions are suggested to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Messages of comfort can be left for his family by calling 877-231-7900 or by signing his guestbook at the Borek Jennings website.



Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall is located at 1694 Byron Road in Howell.



(photo credit: Miechiels Family / Borek Jennings Funeral Homes)