Busy Memorial Day Travel Period Projected

May 17, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com







AAA of Michigan says the Memorial Day holiday weekend is going to be one of the busiest in about three years.



By their projections, the Auto Club expects just over one million Michiganders to be driving and 55,000 to travel by air.



A survey also found Michiganders are at their highest comfort level for travel since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.



Even with gasoline prices at their highest levels in history, the auto club expects many to hit the roads and highways.