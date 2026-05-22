Memorial Day Parades and Observances

May 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



WHMI’s Dan Martin will be out at Hartland’s 91st Annual Memorial Day Parade on May 25, which steps off at 12 p.m. from Hartland Middle School at Ore Creek to Village Elementary.



There will be a free classic car show, along with vendors at Don Epley Community Park.



Festivities begin with a pancake breakfast at Village Elementary from 7:30-10:30 a.m. hosted by the Hartland Band Booster, and a 5K run and 3K walk from 8-9 a.m. at Hartland High School.



On Sunday, May 24, local veterans will host a Luminary Walk at Hartland Cemetery beginning at 7 p.m.



Other Memorial Day observances across the WHMI listening area:



Brighton -- Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. May 25, with a post-parade ceremony at The AMP. Brighton Area Historical Society will show a special display including memorabilia from the Civil War 9 am-1 p.m. at the CoBACH Center.



Howell -- Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. May 25, with a memorial at Lakeview Cemetery following the parade. American Legion Devereaux Post 141 will host a luncheon after the service.



Chelsea -- Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. May 25, followed by a ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery.



Dexter -- Rotary Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. May 25.



Fenton – Parade hosted by Fenton VFW beginning at 10 a.m. May 25, from the Community Center lawn to Oakwood Cemetery.



Fowlerville -- VFW Post 6464 of Fowlerville will participate in Webberville’s Memorial Day Parade at 8 a.m. May 25, then host a ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery at 10 a.m.



Hamburg Twp -- Parade begins at 10 a.m. May 25 near the intersection of Stone Street and Hamburg Rd and wraps up with a prayer service at South Cemetery.



Milford – More than 1,000 veterans and active military are expected, along with military vehicles on display beginning at 9:30 a.m. Flyovers also are planned, weather permitting. The parade begins at 11 a.m. from American Legion Post 216 in Central Park for a remembrance ceremony.



Pinckney – Family-friendly activities at 11 a.m. May 25 at Unity Park. Parade begins at 1 p.m., followed by a ceremony at Pinckney Town Square.



South Lyon – Parade begins at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at South Lyon Cemetery, then food and refreshments at VFW 1225 on E. McHattie St.