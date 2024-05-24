Memorial Day Parade Times Across WHMI Listening Area

May 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland –



WHMI’s Box that Rocks will be at Hartland's 89th Annual Memorial Day Commemoration at noon. There’s also a Sunday ceremony at Hartland Cemetery at 6:30 pm, plus the Memorial Day Run/Walk, and Pancake Breakfast. The parade starts at 12pm at Hartland Middle School, ending at Village Elementary School. Lunch and entertainment to follow in Epley Park.



Ann Arbor –



The parade will lineup at Greenbriar Park and head to Glacier Highlands. The parade will start at 10 am and will end at 10:30 am. After the parade, there will be a memorial service at Glacier Highlands Park.



Brighton –



The parade will start at 10:00 AM at the Brighton High School parking lot, running East on Main Street to the Mill Pond, then to the AMP and Veterans Memorial. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at the AMP, featuring several speakers and a wreath laying at the Brighton Veterans Memorial.



Dexter –



Rotary Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 am along Ann Arbor Street. The Memorial Day Ceremony will be held in Monument Park immediately after the parade.



Fenton –



VFW Post 3243’s Parade starts at at 9:30 am on the front lawn of the Fenton Community and Cultural Center, marching to the Shiawassee River, past Freedom Park, and on to Oakwood Cemetery for the traditional ceremony and flag raising. The Fenton Veteran’s Memorial at Freedom Park Dedication Ceremony starts at 11:00 am. Lunch at the Fenton Community and Cultural Center following the dedication ceremony.



Howell –



10 am outside the Carnegie District Library, east down Grand River ending at Lake View Cemetery for a memorial ceremony. Lunch will be served at American Legion Post 141.



Linden –



Parade will begin at the Linden Community Center at 10 a.m. Linden VFW Post 4642 and American Legion Post 119 honor guard will step off from 105 Mill St. and lead the procession to the Bridge Street bridge where a Naval Memorial Service will be held. Parade will end with a ceremony at the Veterans Monument at Fairview Cemetery. The city’s annual Memorial Picnic will be held at the Linden Community Center.



Milford –



Starting at 9:30 a.m., military vehicles will be on display on Main Street. The procession will begin at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 216, east on Commerce Road, south on Main Street to Huron Street. A brief ceremony will be held at the American Legion following the parade. Note: Central Park will NOT be open for spectators.



Novi –



Parade starts at 10 am at Meadowbrook Commons. South to 10 Mile, West to the Civic Center. The day’s festivities will include a 5K starting at 7:30am and a mile fun run starting at 8:30am. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Novi Parks Foundation and Jessica’s Splashpad.



Pinckney –



Starts at 1pm. American Legion Ceremony follows in the Pinckney Town Square.



South Lyon --



VFW Post 1224 parade starts at 9:00 a.m. from Bartlett Elementary, proceeding east on 10 Mile (Lake Street) through downtown to Reynold Sweet Parkway. The parade concludes at the South Lyon Cemetery with a ceremony. At 1:30 pm, TAPS will be played at the Michigan War Dog Memorial at Milford Rd and 11 Mile for those K9 Heroes interred at the memorial.



Walled Lake –



Join Warriors for Warriors in the Memorial Day Parade. Meet between 10:00-10:15 AM for donuts and bagels. Wear a Warriors for Warriors Pink T-shirt or any type of pink T-shirt. Bring a bag (or two) of candy to pass out. The parade will start at 850 Ladd Road and head east along EW Maple Road for approximately one mile, finishing at City Hall.



Webberville –



5K run/walk throughout the village. The course begins on Main Street in front of the party store. The race begins at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $30. Families or groups of four or more who sign up at the same time will be $20 per person. Children 14 and under are $15. All proceeds will benefit Webberville High School student scholarships and the cross-country team.