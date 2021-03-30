Memorial Day Parade Planned In Downtown Howell

March 30, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





The City of Howell is preparing to hold the annual Memorial Day parade downtown.



In 2019, Council voted to establish the parade as a city-sponsored event in future years despite budget challenges. The parade is put on annually by the American Legion Devereaux Post 141. While the City funds the parade, the American Legion organizes and runs the event. At a recent virtual Council meeting, Mayor Nick Proctor reported that he has been in discussions with officials from the American Legion, who wanted to get the go-ahead for the parade on Memorial Day.



Proctor commented that by that time, there will have been a couple more months of vaccine distribution. He noted the parade will be outside and is not as well attended as Fantasy of Lights so there will be social distancing on Grand River and at Lakeview Cemetery. Gave the green-light Proctor said he supported proceeding with the parade and was cautiously optimistic.



Others on Council voiced support for holding the parade and felt it would be a great way to kick off the summer so long as health department guidelines are adhered to that exist at that time. Only Council consensus was sought, so no vote was needed.