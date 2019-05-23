Record-Breaking Memorial Day Holiday Travel Weekend Forecast

AAA Michigan is projecting that this will be the busiest Memorial Day weekend in 15 years.



1.3 million Michiganders are projected to be traveling this weekend, which marks the unofficial start if the summer vacation season. The majority will be going by vehicle so roads will be busy according to AAA spokeswoman Nancy Cain. She says there are a few factors that come into play – namely a really long winter and people are just ready to get out and start their summer travel season. Even if the weather doesn’t fully cooperate, Cain says they still expect people to head out to campgrounds and anywhere near water. Further, she says the economy is good and gas prices are holding steady. AAA Michigan and Michigan State Police are also partnering up for Operation C.A.R.E. or Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts. Cain says banners will be up at 54 major rest areas across the state during summer holiday periods - Memorial Day weekend, the July 4th holiday and Labor Day weekend. Volunteer groups will be at the rest stops serving free coffee and also providing traffic safety information. Cain tells WHMI the purpose is to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities resulting from crashes caused by dangerous driving behaviors.



Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Transportation is suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions where possible this holiday weekend to ease congestion and increase safety. Beginning at 3pm Friday and continuing until 6am Tuesday, 90 out of 131 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. A list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during the holiday weekend can be found through the link. (JM)