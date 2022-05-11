Memorial Day Travel Costs More

May 11, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com







Around Howell, the price of regular gas is selling for around $4.30 a gallon. Two years ago it was half that.



AAA Michigan reports prices are going to rise even more for two reasons.



First, the run-up to Memorial Day usually sees an increase in demand, which places upward pressure on prices.



Secondly, the auto club noted the European Union’s ban on Russian oil imports is creating volatility in the world oil markets and prices are rising because of it.