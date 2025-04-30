Membership Forms for Fowlerville Youth Fair Due Thursday

April 30, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The deadline is looming to get registered for the Fowlerville Youth Fair.



Membership forms and forms for exhibited animals are due on May 1. The fee for 5–17-year-olds is $15 and the fee for those who turned 18 on or before Jan. 1 is $25. The adult membership includes voting rights. Participants must be between 5 and 21 years old to show at the fair.



All forms, which can be picked up at the office or found online, need to be completed and vet records must be attached. The forms can either be emailed to fair@fowlervillefamilyfair.com or turned into the Fair Office, located at 8800 W. Grand River Avenue.



On May 3, all market animals must attend the tagging event, which opens at 8 a.m.



Registration opens June 9, with assistance being available at the office from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on June 15.



Kylie Steffee, the 2024 Fair Queen, said the show is a great way for youth to highlight their talents, from raising animals to baking to sewing.



Participating in the Youth Fair gives young people a chance to form connections to those with similar interests that may last a lifetime, Steffee said. They also get a chance to build skills such as entrepreneurship and responsibility, along with financial and economic principles. Being able to take part in events like this can instill higher self-esteem and confidence.



The Fowlerville Family Fair runs from July 21 through 26.



(photo credit: Fowlerville Youth Fair)