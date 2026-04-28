81-Year-Old Convicted Of Criminal Sexual Conduct At Nursing Home

April 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An 81-year-old man has been convicted in connection with a sexual assault at a nursing home.



Melvin Barhite was convicted by an Ingham County jury on Monday of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct involving an incapacitated victim.



The victim was a resident of a nursing home, as was Barhite.



Barhite was also convicted of failing to report as a sex offender, due to a past conviction in Kent County.



Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney John J. Dewane said the prosecution team was led by Asst. Prosecutor/Unit Chief Steve Kwasnik, who heads their Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Unit. He said Kwasnik worked with police, prosecution colleagues, victim advocates, and the family of the victim, in the prosecution of the matter.



Barhite will be sentenced as a habitual offender, due to a criminal history that includes a conviction for child sexual abuse.