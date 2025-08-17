Melon Festival to Resume Sunday After Storms Downed Trees, Knocked Out Power

August 17, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Strong storms knocked out electricity, downed trees and forced the Howell Melon Festival to cancel Saturday night activities.



As of 2 am Sunday, more than 1,000 DTE customers were still without power, mainly in the Howell and Brighton areas.



There were no reports of major injuries.



The Howell Melon Festival will resume Sunday. The group posted the following message on Facebook:



"The Festival will proceed as planned on Sunday, August 17th starting at 9am. Some events/activities may be moved to new locations due to damage from tonight’s storm and some vendors and entertainment may not be present. Our staff will continue to monitor weather and provide any additional updates on our facebook page and website as needed."



The Howell Opera House posted on social media that one of its windows was broken during the storm, and was asking for donations to help:



"We’ve experienced some damage from the storm today and everyone is ok. Thank you Jeff Doyle for jumping in to help our staff. We’ll be open for the Art Show tomorrow."



Photos courtesy of Kathie Kenney, Howell Opera House and Robert Piesz.