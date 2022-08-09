Melon Festival Parade Returns To Downtown Howell

August 9, 2022

Greg Coburn / Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Melon Festival Parade is returning to the City of Howell but with a new route - that's actually the old route.



The Melon Festival will be honoring many local farmers which made it possible over the last 62 years. The parade begins this Saturday at 10am and the route will travel westbound on Grand River Avenue between Almon Street and Byron Road.



Road closures between National Street and Byron Road will be from 7:30am to 12 noon. Special appearances will be made from the Howell Armory, many first responders and the Detroit Shriners.



At Monday night’s Council meeting, City Manager Erv Suida reported that a lot of work is being put into the return of the parade by City staff. He noted that it will run east to west, which is more traditional for Melonfest. Suida said it will start in front of City Hall, which is the way it used to be, but different than what many people are used to with the Fantasy of Lights parade.