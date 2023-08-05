MelonFest 'CornHowell' Tournament

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com





Some call it “baggo” and some call it the “tailgate toss.” If you’re from Michigan, you probably know the popular lawn game as “corn hole.”



Event organizers say the popular team sport and spectator event is returning to the Howell Melon Festival later this month.



The Howell Chamber of Commerce, Mainstreet Downtown Development Authority, and Howell Recreation announced the third annual CornHowell Tournament will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19th. Teams must sign-up to participate and the entry fee to participate is $50/team.



The 2023 Howell Melon Festival takes place on Friday, August 18th, Saturday, August 19th and Sunday, August 20th.



The Saturday CornHowell Tournament will take place at the State Street Lot, located next to the courthouse. Teams must be at the tent no later than 10:00 a.m. and the tournament will begin at noon.



The first place team will receive a $250 dollar #cashmobHOWELL gift certificate that can be used at local businesses in downtown Howell.



A link for registration is provided.



Melon Festival is a weekend packed with events. To plan your visit, a full list can be found at howellmelonfestival.com.