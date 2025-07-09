Mellus Hospital Heritage Day

July 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A unique event honoring the rich history of the first modern hospital built in Brighton is set next weekend.



Mellus Hospital Heritage Day is a special celebration hosted by the Brighton Area Historical Society, Trinity Health Livingston, and the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber offices are located in the old hospital building at 218 East Grand River.



The event on Saturday July 19th will take place from 10:30am to 1:30pm and attendees can walk through time, chat with historians, enjoy guided tours, and learn about the rich history of the old Mellus Hospital.



The lasting legacy of Mellus Hospital is described as “a cornerstone of care, connection, and community in Brighton since 1931. Constructed by Dr. Horace Mellus, the iconic two-story Georgian-style building perched on the hill just north of downtown was Brighton's first official hospital and a symbol of progress and compassion”.



Th special event highlights the spirit of service and the enduring connections between the town's past and present.



The keynote speaker is Dave LewAllen, a Brighton High School graduate, Mellus Hospital baby, and retired Channel 7 News anchor who will bring both personal insight and professional storytelling to the stage.



John O'Malley, President of Trinity Health Livingston, will share a few words on the continued legacy of healthcare and community support in the region.



More information is available in the provided links.